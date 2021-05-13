Leerink Partners Thinks Genfit SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 11, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Genfit SA (GNFT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.17, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.3% and a 30.4% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.69, which is a 153.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR7.50 price target.

Genfit SA’s market cap is currently $190.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.79.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné and Bart Staels on September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.