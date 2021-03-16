Leerink Partners Thinks Galecto’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on Galecto (GLTO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.91, close to its 52-week low of $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galecto is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, implying a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis & impact a broad range of fibrotic & related diseases, including cancer. Its initial focus is on the development of small-molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 and lysyl oxidase-like 2, or LOXL2. Its product candidate GB0139 is for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its product GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrosis related to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and GB2064, a selective oral inhibitor of LOXL2 that it initially plans to develop for the treatment of myelofibrosis.