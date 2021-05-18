Leerink Partners Thinks Compugen’s Stock is Going to Recover

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch reiterated a Buy rating on Compugen (CGEN) on May 14 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88, close to its 52-week low of $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Compugen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67, implying a 150.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Compugen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 million and GAAP net loss of $8.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.46 million.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.