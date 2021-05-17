Leerink Partners Thinks Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.79, close to its 52-week low of $17.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bolt Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.25, representing a 120.5% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It is developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems.