Leerink Partners Thinks Axsome Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Christine Brown- April 29, 2021, 4:53 AM EDT

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) on April 26. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.74, close to its 52-week low of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.00, representing a 136.7% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.53 and a one-year low of $50.05. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics has an average volume of 346K.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

