Leerink Partners Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tandem Diabetes Care with a $86.10 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.66 and a one-year low of $43.69. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Dick Allen, a Director at TNDM sold 2,599 shares for a total of $204,853.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.