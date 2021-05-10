Leerink Partners Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Radius Health (RDUS)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 47.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $27.33 average price target, which is a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Radius Health’s market cap is currently $973.1M and has a P/E ratio of -8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.52.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.