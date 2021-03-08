Leerink Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Provention Bio (PRVB)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on Provention Bio (PRVB) on March 4 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Provention Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.80, a 167.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Provention Bio’s market cap is currently $719.9M and has a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.48.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

