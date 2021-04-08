Leerink Partners Sticks to Their Buy Rating for 89bio (ETNB)

In a report issued on April 5, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.1% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.00, which is a 161.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.36 and a one-year low of $18.01. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 155.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETNB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.