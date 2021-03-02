Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Moderna (MRNA)

In a report issued on February 25, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Moderna (MRNA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.18, a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $189.26 and a one-year low of $19.31. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 22.75M.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

