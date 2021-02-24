Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Hold rating on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and TCR2 Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rubius Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rubius Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $917.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.