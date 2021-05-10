Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Christine Brown- May 10, 2021, 8:27 AM EDT

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.06, close to its 52-week low of $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 47.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Assembly Biosciences’ market cap is currently $162.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts