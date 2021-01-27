Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Abcam (ABCM)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Abcam (ABCM), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 81.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abcam is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.33.

Abcam’s market cap is currently $5.07B and has a P/E ratio of 321.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.11.

Abcam PLC is a biotechnology company that develops and provides antibodies to life science research and clinical communities. The company’s products allow research into the role of signaling and regulatory molecules and proteins in biological pathways. Such research ultimately leads to treatments for diseases such as cancer and immune deficiency disorders. Abcam’s focused on broadening its product range, improving speed to market, and accessing underpenetrated consumer groups in its markets. The company also selectively pursues partnerships and acquisitions.