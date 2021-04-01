Leerink Partners Sticks to Its Buy Rating for 908 Devices (MASS)

In a report issued on March 30, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on 908 Devices (MASS), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

908 Devices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.50.

908 Devices Inc manufactures medical devices. It has developed an innovative suite of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry, or Mass Spec, devices for the point-of-need. Mass Spec devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics and adjacent markets.