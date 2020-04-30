Leerink Partners Remains a Hold on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), with a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 47.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Gilead Sciences, and Regeneron.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.65, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $260.00 price target.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion and net profit of $583 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $870 million and had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 154 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.