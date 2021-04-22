Leerink Partners Remains a Hold on Translate Bio (TBIO)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Translate Bio (TBIO) on April 20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Translate Bio with a $25.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Translate Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.39 million and GAAP net loss of $20.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TBIO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Translate Bio, Inc. engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidates include MRT5005 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T. Lee in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Read More on TBIO: