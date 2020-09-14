Leerink Partners Remains a Hold on Mallinckrodt (MNK)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Mallinckrodt (MNK) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Mallinckrodt has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.63.

The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Mallinckrodt has an average volume of 5.26M.

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines. The Specialty Generics segment relates to specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as external manufacturing. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.