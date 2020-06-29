Leerink Partners Remains a Hold on Intersect ENT (XENT)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $31.46 and a one-year low of $5.97. Currently, Intersect ENT has an average volume of 485.6K.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.