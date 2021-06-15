Leerink Partners Remains a Hold on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report issued on June 11, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 49.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Assembly Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.00.

Acceleron Pharma’s market cap is currently $7.96B and has a P/E ratio of -44.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.99.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.