Leerink Partners Remains a Buy on Seagen (SGEN)

In a report issued on February 28, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Seagen (SGEN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $151.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagen with a $192.17 average price target, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Seagen’s market cap is currently $27.64B and has a P/E ratio of 45.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jean Liu, the GC of SGEN bought 4,846 shares for a total of $200,466.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.