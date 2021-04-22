Leerink Partners Remains a Buy on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report issued on April 20, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a $54.33 average price target, representing a 131.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.00 and a one-year low of $9.03. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.