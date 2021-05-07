Leerink Partners Remains a Buy on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Health Catalyst is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.14, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Health Catalyst’s market cap is currently $2.29B and has a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.92.

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.