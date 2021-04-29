Leerink Partners Remains a Buy on Affimed (AFMD)

In a report issued on April 27, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Affimed (AFMD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Affimed has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $1.88. Currently, Affimed has an average volume of 3.48M.

Affimed NV engages in discovering and developing of targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its pipelines include Innate Cell Engagers and T Cell Engagers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.