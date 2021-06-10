Leerink Partners Remains a Buy on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) on June 7. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 1Life Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.85, representing a 41.9% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

1Life Healthcare’s market cap is currently $4.78B and has a P/E ratio of -49.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.42.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare membership services. It offers walk-in immunizations and lab services, behavioral health, women’s health, men’s health, LGBTQ+ care, pediatrics, sports medicine, lifestyle, and wellbeing programs. The company was founded by Thomas H. Lee in July 25, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on ONEM: