Leerink Partners Releases a Buy Rating on Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia assigned a Buy rating to Perrigo Company (PRGO) yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Perrigo Company’s market cap is currently $5.77B and has a P/E ratio of -672.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Perrigo Co. Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the production of over-the-counter consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare Americas segment comprises the U.S., Mexico and Canada consumer healthcare business. The Consumer Healthcare International segment includes branded consumer healthcare business primarily in Europe and consumer focused businesses in the U.K., Australia, and Israel. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals refers to the U.S. prescription pharmaceuticals business. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.