Leerink Partners Reiterates Their Buy Rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman reiterated a Buy rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU) on April 28 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AC Immune SA with a $16.50 average price target, implying a 141.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on AC Immune SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $944K and GAAP net loss of $19.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $860K and had a GAAP net loss of $19.45 million.

AC Immune SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing therapeutic and diagnostic products. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company was founded by Jean-Marie Lehn, Claude Nicolau, Roscoe Brady, Fred van Leuven, Ruth Greferath, Andrea Pfeifer, and Alexey V. Eleesiv on February 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.