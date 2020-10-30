Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Vocera (VCRA)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Vocera (VCRA), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Vocera has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.85 and a one-year low of $15.89. Currently, Vocera has an average volume of 319K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCRA in relation to earlier this year.

Vocera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It operates through Product and Service segments. The firm’s solutions include intelligent enterprise software platform; a lightweight, wearable, voice-controlled communication badge, and newly introduced Smartbadge; and smartphone applications. The company was founded by Robert E. Shostak, Paul Barsley, and Randy Nielsen on February 16, 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.