Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.02, close to its 52-week high of $40.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 46.9% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Assembly Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.31, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Pfizer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.03 billion and net profit of $3.4 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.12 billion and had a net profit of $3.88 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

