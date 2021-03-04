Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Epizyme (EPZM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.20, close to its 52-week low of $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Epizyme with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 94.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Epizyme’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.38 million and GAAP net loss of $66.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.