Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN), with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $258.47, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $232.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $264.97 and a one-year low of $177.05. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.64M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More on AMGN: