Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kellogg (K)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Kellogg (K) on May 10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kellogg is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.88, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.88 and a one-year low of $56.61. Currently, Kellogg has an average volume of 3.25M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kellogg Co. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos, to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following seven segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA. The North America segment includes U.S. Frozen, Kashi company, and RX businesses. The Europe segment consists of European countries. The Latin America segment comprises of Central America and Mexico. The AMEA segment consists of Africa, Middle East, Australia and other Asian and Pacific markets. The company was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, MI.