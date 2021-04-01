Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Immatics (IMTX)

In a report issued on March 30, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Immatics (IMTX), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immatics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, representing an 112.6% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immatics NV is engaged in discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors. The company’s pipeline consists of two lead product classes, engineered Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACTengine) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics (TCER). Each therapeutic modality has distinct attributes to produce the desired therapeutic effect for patients at different disease stages and with different types of tumors focusing on particularly hard-to-treat solid cancers.