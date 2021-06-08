Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cullinan Management (CGEM)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Cullinan Management (CGEM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cullinan Management with a $51.00 average price target, representing a 53.6% upside. In a report issued on June 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.85 and a one-year low of $26.57. Currently, Cullinan Management has an average volume of 288.2K.

Cullinan Management Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients.