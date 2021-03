Leerink Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Agilent (A)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Agilent (A) on March 2. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 70.8% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.00, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $147.00 price target.

Agilent’s market cap is currently $36.43B and has a P/E ratio of 47.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 95.28.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment comprises activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software, and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

