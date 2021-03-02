Leerink Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

In a report released yesterday, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 49.8% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and GW Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.33, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.11 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 486.6K.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.