Leerink Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Hold rating on Myriad Genetics (MYGN) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.03, close to its 52-week high of $31.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Myriad Genetics with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Myriad Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and GAAP net loss of $15.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MYGN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jerry Lanchbury, the CSO of MYGN sold 80,000 shares for a total of $2,376,800.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services such as finance, human resources, legal, and information technology. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.