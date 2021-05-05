Leerink Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Inogen (INGN)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Inogen (INGN), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.09, close to its 52-week high of $68.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.50, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.98 million and GAAP net loss of $5.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, Raymond Huggenberger, a Director at INGN bought 6,087 shares for a total of $101,166.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.