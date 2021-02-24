Leerink Partners Maintains Their Hold Rating on Genmab (GMAB)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Hold rating on Genmab (GMAB) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Rubius Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $43.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.83 and a one-year low of $16.24. Currently, Genmab has an average volume of 492.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its portfolio includes two products, daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel on June 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More on GMAB: