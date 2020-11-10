Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mersana Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $796K and GAAP net loss of $19.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $202K and had a GAAP net loss of $17.07 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.