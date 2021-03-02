Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report issued on February 26, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Keros Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $172.30 average price target, a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.81B and has a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.