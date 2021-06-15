Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on IMARA (IMRA)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on IMARA (IMRA) on June 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.68, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

IMARA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy.

Based on IMARA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.22 million.

Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin.