Leerink Partners Maintains Their Buy Rating on Illumina (ILMN)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Illumina (ILMN), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $314.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Illumina is a Hold with an average price target of $313.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Illumina’s market cap is currently $46.09B and has a P/E ratio of 68.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include microarray scanners, sequencing reagents, and onsite training selector. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on ILMN: