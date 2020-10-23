Leerink Partners Maintains a Hold Rating on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NextGen Healthcare with a $14.29 average price target, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.49 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, NextGen Healthcare has an average volume of 318.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXGN in relation to earlier this year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.