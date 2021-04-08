Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Natera (NTRA)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Natera (NTRA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 69.7% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Natera is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.17.

The company has a one-year high of $127.19 and a one-year low of $28.30. Currently, Natera has an average volume of 858K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTRA in relation to earlier this year.

Natera, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test, Horizon Carrier Screening, Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis, Anora Products of Conception and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.