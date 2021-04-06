Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc (MREO)

In a report issued on April 1, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc (MREO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, implying a 140.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc’s market cap is currently $365.5M and has a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -23.05.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with rare and specialty diseases. It focuses on the treatment of patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism in obese men, and Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The company was founded by Denise Vera Pollard-Knight, Charles Sermon, Alastair MacKinnon, and John Richard in March 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

