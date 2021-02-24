Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 55.7% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Heron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.00, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $172.67 and a one-year low of $86.88. Currently, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 678K.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

