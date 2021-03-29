Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Equillium (EQ)

In a report issued on March 24, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Equillium (EQ), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 34.5% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equillium is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 105.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Equillium’s market cap is currently $207.9M and has a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.98.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.