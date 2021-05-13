Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 44.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.25, a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma’s market cap is currently $7.37B and has a P/E ratio of -13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.