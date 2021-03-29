Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Aptinyx (APTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) on March 24 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Aptinyx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a 164.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Aptinyx’s market cap is currently $190.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.