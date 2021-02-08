Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbCellera Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.80, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABCL in relation to earlier this year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.